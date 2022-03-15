Jennifer Aydin's Marriage Continues To Get Even Tenser

Navigating through marital woes is no easy task. But maintaining a healthy relationship while also being the star of a popular reality has proven to be difficult on even the toughest unions. For Jennifer and Bill Aydin, cast members on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," the constant attention has allowed room for past transgressions to resurface. Jennifer and Bill — who share children Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia — joined the hit TV franchise in 2018. While the couple has been on the show since Season 9, their marriage did not come into question until fellow housewife Margaret Joseph spilled the tea during the Season 12 premiere. "You always say Bill's the best, he had an affair, everybody knows, and that's why he left his old job," Margaret claimed (via E! News).

Jennifer would later confirm to Page Six that Bill did have an extramarital affair nearly a decade ago. Jennifer explained that while she intended to keep the details of the affair private, she was forced to reveal it to her kids after daughter Olivia discovered a video that detailed the incident. "We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it," the mother of five told the publication.

The affair, which Jennifer said took place 10 years ago, is continuing to cause turmoil for the New Jersey couple. In the newly released midseason trailer, Jennifer appears to be grappling with the impact of Bill's now-public affair.