Jennifer Aydin's Marriage Continues To Get Messier And Messier

When it was revealed on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" that Jennifer Aydin's husband, Bill Aydin, had cheated on her in the past, it sent shockwaves. Apparently, Jennifer found the literal receipts regarding her husband's infidelity, as she looked over credit card statements and old text messages to catch him. Initially, she was understandably livid. "I got angry, I threw things at him," she revealed on the Season 12 premiere of the hit series, per People. Jennifer was also pregnant with one of their children. "Literally the next day, I had Christian," she said.

Although the cheating might have been a revelation for viewers, Jennifer revealed the transgression took place over 10 years earlier. The Bravo-lebrity was surprised that Bill's infidelities came to light on the show. "I thought nobody would ever find out ... I never told anybody," she told Us Weekly – Jennifer intended on "taking [the secret] to the grave." Eventually, the couple made amends, as Jennifer said that Bill "was so remorseful" and treated her with extra care. For the better of the family she decided to bury the secret of her husband's cheating.

Jennifer later had misgivings over taking her marital woes public. "My in-laws are very upset with him, and my children are very upset," she revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on February 15. Not long after, more drama unfolded between the couple.