Jennifer Aydin's Marriage Continues To Get Messier And Messier
When it was revealed on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" that Jennifer Aydin's husband, Bill Aydin, had cheated on her in the past, it sent shockwaves. Apparently, Jennifer found the literal receipts regarding her husband's infidelity, as she looked over credit card statements and old text messages to catch him. Initially, she was understandably livid. "I got angry, I threw things at him," she revealed on the Season 12 premiere of the hit series, per People. Jennifer was also pregnant with one of their children. "Literally the next day, I had Christian," she said.
Although the cheating might have been a revelation for viewers, Jennifer revealed the transgression took place over 10 years earlier. The Bravo-lebrity was surprised that Bill's infidelities came to light on the show. "I thought nobody would ever find out ... I never told anybody," she told Us Weekly – Jennifer intended on "taking [the secret] to the grave." Eventually, the couple made amends, as Jennifer said that Bill "was so remorseful" and treated her with extra care. For the better of the family she decided to bury the secret of her husband's cheating.
Jennifer later had misgivings over taking her marital woes public. "My in-laws are very upset with him, and my children are very upset," she revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on February 15. Not long after, more drama unfolded between the couple.
The harsh words Jennifer Aydin had about her husband
Jennifer Aydin was the center of another drama-filled storyline on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," as she verbally and physically sparred with castmate Melissa Gorga. This led to more issues between Jennifer and Bill Aydin. "Listen, Bill was a f***ing p***y," she told castmate Dolores Catania on an episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" (via Page Six). The reality star was incensed that her husband did not intervene during her physical altercation with Melissa. "Yeah, I'm f***ing mad at Bill," Jennifer explained. "He just stood there and said nothing," she added. The star felt that castmates had ganged up on her, and if roles were reversed, she would have come to Bill's defense. "It's like he's already betrayed me once, and now here he is he's doing it again," Jennifer added while referencing her husband's past indiscretions.
While the Aydins had worked to salvage their marriage after Bill's cheating, it was difficult on Jennifer to hide her true emotions. "So I just went through the motions and put on a brave face and did everything I thought a good wife and mother was supposed to do while being crushed inside ultimately," she told People.
According to Melissa, Bill's infidelities were an open secret among "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast. "I feel like people were talking about this for years," she said on Us Weekly's "Getting Real With the Housewives" podcast on February 14. Melissa did however credit her on-screen rival for coming clean about the cheating.