The Devastating Way Jennifer Aydin Confronted Bill About His Affair

Jennifer Aydin is reliving the painful past of her marriage on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Jennifer was shocked when her enemy and co-star Margaret Josephs exposed that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, cheated with a pharmaceutical rep years ago at Teresa Giudice's pool party. "I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside," Jennifer reflected on Margaret's bombshell to Us Weekly. "At the end of the day, it really doesn't matter that [Margaret] found out ... But I feel like she could have went about it differently."

After Margaret exposed Jennifer's secret on-camera, reliving the affair years later caused family problems again for the Aydins. Jennifer exclusively told Page Six that her 9-year-old daughter Olivia learned of her parents' secret via TikTok. The housewife revealed that she directly addressed the situation with her kids, sharing, "I put on a brave face and said, 'Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn't mean that he's a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes."

Jennifer dished on how she confronted her husband about his affair on the February 8 episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and the details of their history are devastating.