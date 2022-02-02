Jennifer Aydin Has Surprising Reaction To The Harsh Comments About Her Nose Job
It's no secret that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin has had a few cosmetic procedures done over the years. The Jersey housewife has never been ashamed that she's been under the knife. After all, Jennifer proudly defended flaunting her husband Bill Aydin's status as a plastic surgeon in her Instagram bio at the Season 11 reunion.
Aydin spoke to Page Six in 2019 about her "plastic makes perfect" philosophy. "You don't see yourself until you've seen yourself on the outside looking in," she said of her appearance on camera. "I was like, 'Wow, is that what people see?' I know I look better than that and I can do better than that."
On the "RHONJ" Season 12 premiere, Jennifer revealed she got a nose job when she visited her family in Turkey after finding the perfect surgeon on Instagram. The reveal of Jennifer's new nose, meanwhile, was promptly roasted by her castmates and viewers of the show. "I wasn't prepared for Jennifer's new nose," one Twitter user wrote. "Jennifer really gave herself a Who nose," another fan tweeted, comparing the Housewife's new look to a Dr. Seuss character. Surprisingly, Jennifer has addressed new criticism about her nose head-on.
Jennifer Aydin owns her 'wackadoo' look
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin told Page Six she was well-aware of her "wackadoo" appearance on the Season 12 premiere. "I was expecting as much," she exclusively told the outlet. "When we got the schedule, I had already booked my surgery." Jennifer was nervous about revealing her recovery, until she thought, "'You know what? I'm not planning on hiding it. Maybe I could just have my journey while everybody watches.'"
Following the February 1 episode, Jennifer also wrote a statement discussing the buzz about her rhinoplasty recovery on Instagram. "I'm totally aware of the criticism some of you may have after you see my face tonight," she wrote. "I had them too!" Jennifer continued, "... I remembered that I signed up to show my life. All aspects of it." The "RHONJ" star said instead of healing before she filmed with the rest of the cast, she "healed while I filmed (in more ways than 1), and let you all watch." Many viewers appreciated the star's honesty about her procedure. "We love a transparent queen!" one fan wrote on Twitter.
It seems surgery results are the least of Jennifer's worries this season, as castmate Margaret Josephs dropped a major bombshell at the end of the premiere revealing Jennifer's husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair. "... I thought nobody would ever find out," Jennifer told Us Weekly. Sounds like a juicy season is ahead for Jennifer!