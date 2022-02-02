Jennifer Aydin Has Surprising Reaction To The Harsh Comments About Her Nose Job

It's no secret that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin has had a few cosmetic procedures done over the years. The Jersey housewife has never been ashamed that she's been under the knife. After all, Jennifer proudly defended flaunting her husband Bill Aydin's status as a plastic surgeon in her Instagram bio at the Season 11 reunion.

Aydin spoke to Page Six in 2019 about her "plastic makes perfect" philosophy. "You don't see yourself until you've seen yourself on the outside looking in," she said of her appearance on camera. "I was like, 'Wow, is that what people see?' I know I look better than that and I can do better than that."

On the "RHONJ" Season 12 premiere, Jennifer revealed she got a nose job when she visited her family in Turkey after finding the perfect surgeon on Instagram. The reveal of Jennifer's new nose, meanwhile, was promptly roasted by her castmates and viewers of the show. "I wasn't prepared for Jennifer's new nose," one Twitter user wrote. "Jennifer really gave herself a Who nose," another fan tweeted, comparing the Housewife's new look to a Dr. Seuss character. Surprisingly, Jennifer has addressed new criticism about her nose head-on.