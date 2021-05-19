RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Responds To Melissa Gorga's Shade

Fans are already feeling the tension boil over between two "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars — and the reunion has yet to air. Ahead of the reality show's highly anticipated reunion episode airing on May 19, housewives Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin are making it clear that they don't approve of one another.

Melissa shared a shady post to Instagram on May 19 that included a slideshow of herself pictured with every cast member of "RHONJ" besides Jennifer. Without using her name, she called her "sloppy" and accused her of hiding "lots of skeletons in the closet."

In response, Jennifer defended herself with a pointed message of her own. "Take a good look at what unbothered looks like. I'm on this show because of me- not because my sister-n-law or A more entertaining husband," she wrote on Instagram with two photos of herself and a selfie with her husband, Bill Aydin. Melissa is sister-in-law to Teresa Giudice, whose ex husband, Joe Giudice, was deported to Italy in 2019.

The mom of five continued, "I guess people envy what they don't have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made up ones. And I see that some people are threatened by that. You can take your 'sloppy' comments and run with it all you want-hold on to it for dear life- ya got nothing else."

