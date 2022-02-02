The Sad Truth About Bill Aydin's Affair

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 premiere ended with Margaret Josephs dropping a bombshell about Jennifer Aydin's marriage. During a squabble between the longtime enemies at Teresa Giudice's pool party, Margaret revealed that Bill Aydin had a two-year affair with someone he worked with.

"Listen, I didn't want to cut her to the core, and I did not want to hurt Bill. That's not what the intention was," Margaret told Page Six about revealing Jennifer's secret. Margaret's intention, she said, was to expose Jennifer's "hypocrisy" for slut-shaming her last season and calling her dishonest. "It was just like, wake up," she added. "This is not going to be happening."

Following the episode, Teresa expressed on "Watch What Happens Live!" that Margaret crossed the line when she revealed Bill's affair on camera. "That was so wrong. She's lucky she didn't end up in the pool," Teresa told host Andy Cohen. "Now her children have to live through this." Indeed, the Aydins are now dealing with the fallout from Margaret's bombshell during the premiere, and the latest news from the family is devastating.