The Sad Truth About Bill Aydin's Affair
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 premiere ended with Margaret Josephs dropping a bombshell about Jennifer Aydin's marriage. During a squabble between the longtime enemies at Teresa Giudice's pool party, Margaret revealed that Bill Aydin had a two-year affair with someone he worked with.
"Listen, I didn't want to cut her to the core, and I did not want to hurt Bill. That's not what the intention was," Margaret told Page Six about revealing Jennifer's secret. Margaret's intention, she said, was to expose Jennifer's "hypocrisy" for slut-shaming her last season and calling her dishonest. "It was just like, wake up," she added. "This is not going to be happening."
Following the episode, Teresa expressed on "Watch What Happens Live!" that Margaret crossed the line when she revealed Bill's affair on camera. "That was so wrong. She's lucky she didn't end up in the pool," Teresa told host Andy Cohen. "Now her children have to live through this." Indeed, the Aydins are now dealing with the fallout from Margaret's bombshell during the premiere, and the latest news from the family is devastating.
Jennifer and Bill Aydin's family discovered their secret in a shocking way
As if the world finding out about her husband Bill Aydin's affair wasn't bad enough, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin revealed the heartbreaking way her 9-year-old daughter learned the news. Jennifer revealed to Page Six that her daughter found out about Bill's affair through a viral TikTok. Olivia was upset when she thought TikTokers were lying about her parents, which led Jennifer to reveal the secret to her five children. "I put on a brave face and said, 'Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn't mean that he's a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes,'" Jennifer recalled. According to the housewife, each of her five children handled the news a little differently, but are now moving on as a family past Bill's indiscretion.
Margaret's bombshell about the affair totally blindsided Jennifer, who told Us Weekly she never told a soul about her marriage troubles. "I kept that secret inside," she told the outlet. "And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family."
Jennifer is staying positive about her personal life drama on "RHONJ" Season 12. "Even though this season is painful for me in so many different ways, I'm happy the fans are going to finally get the killer season they've been waiting for," she wrote on Instagram on February 1.