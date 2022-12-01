Elizabeth Chambers Touches On Her Private Life After Armie Hammer Split
Ever since the dissolution of her marriage to Armie Hammer in 2020, Elizabeth Chambers has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Squirreled away with their children, Harper and Ford, in the Cayman Islands, per E! News, the BIRD Bakery founder has only recently spoken out in the media. In a September interview with E!, Chambers shared her complicated outlook on privacy amidst Hammer's ongoing alleged abuse controversy. "For a very long time we've said, 'No comment, no comment, no comment,'" she mused. "Part of me felt like it was taking the high road and part of me was like, 'Just let us process.'"
Chambers was publicly supportive of her ex even after "House of Hammer," a Discovery+ documentary with testimonials from Hammer's alleged victims, aired in late September. While she told E! News that she stood "in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim," she also praised Hammer's rehabilitating journey thus far. "Armie has been focused on his healing ... I'm here to support that process. It's going to make him the best father, the best person he can be," Chambers stated at the time.
While it seems Chambers and her embattled ex remain on good co-parenting terms, the former is also moving on with her personal life.
Elizabeth Chambers is casually dating again
Elizabeth Chambers is ready to re-enter the real world. In an early December interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chambers announced her imminent return to the States after two years away in the Cayman Islands. "My work is here. My restaurants are in the States. It's been a beautiful place of solace and protection, but now I think it's time to kind of just get back to reality," the entrepreneur said. As for her two children, Harper and Ford, with ex-husband Armie Hammer, they are reportedly "the happiest, most well-adjusted" they've been, thanks to the lengths to which she's gone to protect them. "If that means crying in the shower at 1 a.m. so they can't hear you, then fine," Chambers said.
Chambers is also moving on romantically. Sources informed ET that she was "casually dating" wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec — although things are pretty non-committal right now. "The two have been friends for years ... She is not dating seriously at this time, but open to dating more in the future," the ET insider shared. When asked by ET the qualities she currently seeks in a partner, Chambers replied, "Trust is the most important thing to me — and abs."
It was previously reported in February that a reconciliation between Hammer and Chambers was possible. According to People's sources at the time, Chambers and Hammer were "slowly figuring things out as a couple." Another insider even claimed that Hammer was "really the love of her life."