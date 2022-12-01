Elizabeth Chambers Touches On Her Private Life After Armie Hammer Split

Ever since the dissolution of her marriage to Armie Hammer in 2020, Elizabeth Chambers has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Squirreled away with their children, Harper and Ford, in the Cayman Islands, per E! News, the BIRD Bakery founder has only recently spoken out in the media. In a September interview with E!, Chambers shared her complicated outlook on privacy amidst Hammer's ongoing alleged abuse controversy. "For a very long time we've said, 'No comment, no comment, no comment,'" she mused. "Part of me felt like it was taking the high road and part of me was like, 'Just let us process.'"

Chambers was publicly supportive of her ex even after "House of Hammer," a Discovery+ documentary with testimonials from Hammer's alleged victims, aired in late September. While she told E! News that she stood "in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim," she also praised Hammer's rehabilitating journey thus far. "Armie has been focused on his healing ... I'm here to support that process. It's going to make him the best father, the best person he can be," Chambers stated at the time.

While it seems Chambers and her embattled ex remain on good co-parenting terms, the former is also moving on with her personal life.