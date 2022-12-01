Kanye West Doubles Down On Troubling Views During Chaotic New Interview

Kanye "Ye" West is known for making some of the most controversial and outlandish statements, including his latest antisemitic remarks. As many may recall in October 2022, the rapper made concerning comments about the Jewish community. West had tweeted that he was "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE," per The New York Times. The rapper is clearly not shy about sharing his beliefs, no matter the cost.

According to The New York Post, when Chris Cuomo interviewed West following the tweet, the "Flashing Lights" musician only defended his sentiments. "Every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract — this is not hate speech, this is the truth," he said. Attempting to rationalize his comments even further, the rapper ranted about how his statements are "coming from a place of love." In a bizarre way to relate to his previous controversial statement, the rapper even claimed he himself was Jewish, "so I actually can't be an anti-Semite." As much as West may have wanted people to see his point of view, that didn't happen

West's antisemitic comments caused a series of repercussions for the rapper. Brands including Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas, who previously worked with West, all decided to cut ties with him. One would think that West would have learned how his words affect people by now, but the rapper made another shocking statement with no remorse.