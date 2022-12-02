Viewers Say Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Affair Was In Our Faces All Along As Anchors Brush Off Scandal
Following affair allegations, "Good Morning America" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes resumed their places on the show as if nothing happened. Per Us Weekly, just one day after their rumored relationship made headlines, the two co-anchors sat alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Robach quipped, "It's Friday eve." Holmes asked, "Who's looking forward to the weekend?" Robach raised her hand and answered, "Of course we are."
Robach and Holmes went right into talking about World AIDS Day and made no mention of the scandal surrounding their relationship, leaving viewers feeling unsatisfied. "Not them still on Good Morning America acting like nothing happened. the AUDACITY," one Twitter user complained. "Me trying to understand how TJ Holmes and Amy Robach can sit on Good Morning America and act like we don't need answers about their sneak links. It's the audacity for me," another person wrote.
Some who don't watch the morning show are still riveted by the scandal. "I have never watched Good Morning America, but here I am today..." a Twitter user wrote. "great, now I have to watch Good Morning America episodes to understand this affair arc," another tweeted. With so much tea to be spilled, fans are now looking back at old clips and some speculate that the pair's relationship may have been going on for a while.
GMA fans are finding clues that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been smitten for some time
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' rumored romanced allegedly started in March 2022 while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon, per Page Six. However, a source told Us Weekly that the two always had a close relationship. "They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer," the insider revealed. Now, "Good Morning America" fans are finding clues that might reveal Holmes and Robach were secretly carrying a torch for each other.
On Twitter user shared a video of Robach and Holmes joking about being the "pacer" versus the "pacee" for their half marathon. "But we're gonna both be finishers and that's what counts," Robach quipped, which left Holmes speechless. Another shared a clip of a guest on "GMA" who told Holmes, "Prolonged physical touch like hand holding for ten minutes has been shown to not only decrease cortisol for both men and women, but also decrease your heart rate, your blood pressure, and rates of anxiety." Although Robach wasn't present, the guest suggested that the two anchors hold hands the following day. Holmes joked that his heart rate was going to be "through the roof."
Back in October 2021, an eagle-eyed Twitter user wrote, "GMA 3. Amy robach has a serious crush on [Holmes]. Watch how she look and stare at him throughout the show. If they have not slept with each other. They will soon." It seems there's something to be said for on-air chemistry.