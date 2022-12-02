Viewers Say Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Affair Was In Our Faces All Along As Anchors Brush Off Scandal

Following affair allegations, "Good Morning America" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes resumed their places on the show as if nothing happened. Per Us Weekly, just one day after their rumored relationship made headlines, the two co-anchors sat alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Robach quipped, "It's Friday eve." Holmes asked, "Who's looking forward to the weekend?" Robach raised her hand and answered, "Of course we are."

Robach and Holmes went right into talking about World AIDS Day and made no mention of the scandal surrounding their relationship, leaving viewers feeling unsatisfied. "Not them still on Good Morning America acting like nothing happened. the AUDACITY," one Twitter user complained. "Me trying to understand how TJ Holmes and Amy Robach can sit on Good Morning America and act like we don't need answers about their sneak links. It's the audacity for me," another person wrote.

Some who don't watch the morning show are still riveted by the scandal. "I have never watched Good Morning America, but here I am today..." a Twitter user wrote. "great, now I have to watch Good Morning America episodes to understand this affair arc," another tweeted. With so much tea to be spilled, fans are now looking back at old clips and some speculate that the pair's relationship may have been going on for a while.