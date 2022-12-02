Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Less Than Warm Welcome From Celtics Fans

On November 30, per Page Six, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the TD Garden arena in Boston, which hosted a basketball match between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Although some of the audience greeted them kindly, they were also met with some boos and chants of "U.S.A." when their faces were projected onto the Jumbotron, alerting many audience members for the first time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were in the stadium.

Perhaps some of the adverse reaction to the couple was a result of the situation involving the Prince of Wales' brother, Prince Harry, and his American wife, Meghan Markle. Upon marrying Harry, Meghan was met with such extreme backlash, both from much of the U.K. public, as well as some members of the royal family itself, that they were forced to permanently relocate back to Meghan's native California, where they now reside. Over the years, there was even some speculation that Kate had a hand in Meghan's mistreatment, with Meghan herself even stating to Oprah (via Vogue Australia) that Kate made her cry. As one Twitter user put it, "That's what happens when you mess with OUR princess."

However, the royals appeared to take the mixed reaction in stride, and evidently did not let it affect them or their enjoyment of the rest of the game — which the Celtics won.