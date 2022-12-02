Violet Affleck Is Jennifer Garner's Twin During Rare Appearance With Her Mom

Violet Affleck is the oldest daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, and she is growing up to be just as stunning as her mother. Jennifer, who gave birth to Violet on December 1, 2005, shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she "just knew" when she was pregnant with her firstborn (via People). Although she suffered from nausea with all her pregnancies and had to deal with the changes in her body, the actor shared, "I love being a mom. I really do."

Jennifer and Affleck had their second daughter Seraphina in 2009 and their son Samuel in 2012. The two actors parted ways in 2015 and officially divorced in 2018. However, they were committed to being the best co-parents they could be for their children and Affleck once told E! News, "She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to coparent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."

Jennifer and Affleck's children have mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but they've made a few appearances in public. In August 2022, a Jennifer look-alike was spotted with Affleck, and it took fans a minute to realize it was Violet (via Page Six). On December 1, Violet made fans do another double-take when she made a special appearance with her mom.