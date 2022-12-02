Rita Ora Sets The Record Straight On Her Rumored Ties To Jay-Z's Infidelity

Rita Ora has denied an incredibly controversial rumor that she had an affair with Jay-Z, but now she's setting the record straight on the evidence surrounding the claim. In 2016, Beyoncé released her sixth studio album, "Lemonade," and made it clear that her husband Jay-Z had apparently cheated on her, per the Daily Beast. The details of the rumored affair remained a mystery, although Beyoncé famously labeled the mistress "Becky with the good hair" in her hit single "Sorry." Eventually, Jay-Z admitted to his infidelity to The New York Times in 2017. He revealed that, during a difficult time in his life, he shut down emotionally and went into complete "survival mode." The rapper added, "In my case, ... it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity."

Ora added fuel to the fire when she split from Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation, in 2017. After a six-month legal battle, the "Ritual" singer was able to break free from her contract, per The Daily Mail, although it was unclear why she wanted to leave. In 2018, Ora playfully shot down the rumor of the affair in an interview with The Sunday Times. "All I want to say to that is, dude, if I were [Becky with the good hair], wouldn't I actually have to have good hair?" Ora expressed. "Look at it. It's all weave and extensions."

Still, fans were convinced Ora was Becky. Years after the controversy, she's finally addressing all of the apparent evidence.