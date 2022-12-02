Offset Proudly Remembers Takeoff During His Return Performance After Rapper's Death

It's been a month since Migos rapper Takeoff tragically died at 28 years old after being shot in Houston. Weeks after his death, Takeoff's bandmate and cousin, Offset, broke his silence on the tragedy via Instagram and said, "The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words." In the caption of the post, he continued his message, "This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice."

Offset's wife, Cardi B, also paid tribute to Takeoff on Instagram and wrote, "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

It was clear that the sudden and tragic death of Takeoff took a serious toll on his loved ones and fans. Offset, of course, canceled his scheduled performance at the MGM Music Hall in Boston that same week following the tragedy, per Radar Online. Recently, however, the rapper returned to the stage with Takeoff on his mind.