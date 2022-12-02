Offset Proudly Remembers Takeoff During His Return Performance After Rapper's Death
It's been a month since Migos rapper Takeoff tragically died at 28 years old after being shot in Houston. Weeks after his death, Takeoff's bandmate and cousin, Offset, broke his silence on the tragedy via Instagram and said, "The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words." In the caption of the post, he continued his message, "This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice."
Offset's wife, Cardi B, also paid tribute to Takeoff on Instagram and wrote, "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."
It was clear that the sudden and tragic death of Takeoff took a serious toll on his loved ones and fans. Offset, of course, canceled his scheduled performance at the MGM Music Hall in Boston that same week following the tragedy, per Radar Online. Recently, however, the rapper returned to the stage with Takeoff on his mind.
Offset dedicated his first performance back to Takeoff
Per People, Offset took the stage at popular Miami nightclub E11EVEN on December 2 for his first performance since his cousin Takeoff's unexpected death. Before performing, Offset reportedly told the crowd, "We're doing this for my brother." He added, "For Takeoff, let's do this s***." His set kicked off the famous Art Basel weekend in Miami with his wife, Cardi B, and good friend Chance the Rapper in attendance as well as countless fans. According to TMZ, during the show, Offset performed Migos hits like "Bad and Boujee," as well as his collaboration with Cardi B, "Clout." A source in attendance told Page Six that Cardi B and Offset arrived at E11EVEN together around 4 a.m. and were "dancing and drinking and having a great time" throughout the night.
Despite the couple being in good spirits in Miami, life definitely has not been easy for them lately. In a now-deleted Twitter voice note obtained by "The Neighborhood Talk," Cardi B revealed, "We're living our [lives] normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy." She added, "I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile."