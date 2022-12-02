Sally Field Isn't Shy About Naming Her Worst On-Screen Kiss

Sally Field has enjoyed a storied career that dates back to 1965. Over the years, the "Steel Magnolias" actor has shared multiple onscreen kisses, including one that led to a complicated relationship, this has made her very comfortable with doling out smooches. In 2016 while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Helen Mirren planted a kiss on Stephen Colbert's lips when she appeared on the show. The following day, Field followed suit and beckoned the late night host closer before grabbing his head and giving him a giant kiss.

That same year, Field was making the media rounds for her film "Hello, My Name is Doris" where she shared an onscreen kiss with a much younger costar. Field opened up about kissing costars. "I've been kissing men on screen for the past 53 years of my life. It's all been pretty much dandy," she said while on "Better Kansas City" in 2016. The interviewer pressed Field to discuss her favorite kissing a costar moment. "We can't rate those things," the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star responded while remaining coy.

Although Field was previously reluctant to reveal her favorite kiss, she did divulge the details in a separate interview. "Well, best without a doubt was James Garner," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2016, while also naming Tommy Lee Jones as the worst (via the Daily Mail). Now, Field has changed her tune on who was the worst kisser, and what made them so bad.