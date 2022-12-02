Ashton Kutcher's Twin Makes First Interview Appearance With His Famous Brother

Along with his twin brother Michael Kutcher, who has cerebral palsy (CP), Ashton Kutcher shares on Paramount+'s "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" his experience with a rare autoimmune disorder. According to E! News, on August 8 Ashton was diagnosed with vasculitis — a disorder which involves blood vessel inflammation, according to the Mayo Clinic, which can restrict blood flow and cause tissue and organ damage.

"I was unable to walk and then suddenly I can't see," Ashton tells Dr. Agus in the clip. Later, the doctor appears to be walking Ashton and Michael together through some scientific information in a lab. In a voice-over, Dr. Agus explains, "We educate people from the ground up about what's going on with their health journey." Near the end of the teaser, with tears in his eyes, Ashton grasps the knee of his brother sitting next to him on the couch.

It's especially moving to see both brothers doing such a big interview together about health because Michael was not always so open about CP. In a 2021 interview, Michael told Today that when Ashton talked about his diagnosis in a televised interview in the early 2000s, he was upset. "I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it," Michael said. "I didn't want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it."