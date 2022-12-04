Keke Palmer Surprises SNL Audience With Monologue Pregnancy Reveal

For years, Keke Palmer has stunned audiences with her charisma and talent. In 2006, she skyrocketed to fame for her lead role in the film "Akeelah and the Bee." Palmer, a former child actor, has had plenty of experience in avoiding public scrutiny. In a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Palmer revealed that she tries to keep her love life as private as possible. Palmer shared, "I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I'm a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends."

However, in 2021, Palmer decided to disclose her relationship with football player Darius Jackson on Instagram. In an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," Palmer explained that the romance became increasingly difficult to keep under wraps. She added, "I'm not going to hide something that makes me happy." Now, there's something else that Palmer is no longer hiding, and both Palmer and fans are elated!