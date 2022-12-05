How Connie Chung Really Felt About Working With Dan Rather

Connie Chung and Dan Rather were only the second-ever male-female network news anchors when they worked together on the "CBS Evening News," starting in 1993. However, they did not last long together, as SF Gate reported that Chung was removed from the position and subsequently left the network in mid-1995.

In a December 2020 appearance on Andrew Goldman's "The Originals" podcast, 25 years after she worked alongside Rather at the network, Chung made a few shocking admissions about what it was like working with her former co-host. "For being such a wizened old news person, particularly even today, there's this incredible naiveté about me, [where] I think, 'Oh, this is great! This is gonna work just fine!'" She said on the podcast.

Chung went on to say, on the surface, Rather is "a Texas-friendly kind of guy. He's very Texas gentlemanly, and everything is always just fine, 'How are you?' and 'You're looking very good today!'" Chung said, jokingly imitating Rather's native Texas accent. However, she added ominously, "there were a lot of 'Ratherisms' back here," she said, pointing to the back of her head. "There was a lot going on ... somewhere back there, there were things going on." While she didn't go into many specifics, she added, "maybe if I turned my back, I felt like I might be in a scene of 'Psycho,' in the shower!"