Todd And Julie Chrisley Could Face New Family Legal Battle After Prison Sentencing

In 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and fraud, per Entertainment Tonight, thus beginning a very long legal battle. In October 2019, the "Chrisley Know Best" stars were cleared of state tax evasion, and filed a lawsuit against the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigations. In June 2022, they were found guilty of tax fraud and were sentenced that November.

The reality television stars were sentenced to a combination of 19 years in prison for tax fraud. In a statement released to the U.S. Department of Justice Website, Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said, "As this sentencing proves, when you lie, cheat, and steal, justice is blind to your fame, fortune, and position." The special agent went on to say that Todd and Julie were "driven by greed to evade the law."

Following the sentencing, the Chrisleys' attorney, Alex Little, told CNN, "Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions." The lawyer also claimed that there were "serious and repeated errors" during the trial, adding, "We are optimistic about the road ahead." However, it looks like this is just the beginning of the USA Network stars' legal battles.