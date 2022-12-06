Kirstie Alley's Fractured Relationship With Leah Remini Revisited

Throughout her career, Kirstie Alley has made a few enemies in Hollywood, with one of her most notable foes being Leah Remini.

The "Cheers" star, who died on December 5, 2022, had a years-long feud with the "King of Queens" alum stemming from Remini's defection from Scientology. The two hurled insults at each other for nearly a decade, with Alley staunchly defending her faith. "Kirstie has never been afraid to express herself," an insider familiar with their beef revealed to OK! Magazine. "It's part of her appeal and is something she's incapable of dialing back, even if she tried to." The source added that Alley found it "cathartic to share her experiences" and was willing to take on anyone, including Remini, who "judged or questioned" her religion. "She will take on anyone who comes her way," they explained.

Alley vocally opposed any attempts to discredit her devotion to her religion, with Remini often finding herself at the receiving end of the "Look Who's Talking" actor's comments because of her controversial claims about Scientology.