Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence After Her Death

Those who knew Kirstie Alley best are toasting the "Cheers" star one last time as they say goodbye to the outspoken actor. Alley's death was announced by her two children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson, in a joint social media post. They revealed that their mother had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer not long before she died.

The announcement read, in part, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did." Lillie and William are the children of Alley and her second husband, "The Hardy Boys" star Parker Stevenson. Alley and Parker wed in 1983 after meeting at a bar. "I saw him and said to my roommate, 'For him, I would die,'" Alley recalled to People. While accepting her Emmy award in 1991, Alley famously said of her then-husband, "I wanted to thank my husband Parker, the man who has given me the big one for the last eight years," per E! News.

Alley and Parker adopted William in 1992 and Lillie in 1995. They divorced in 1997, and in a "Nightline" interview with Barbara Walters, Alley later confessed to falling in love with two famous men while married to Parker. However, Parker had nothing but kind words for his late ex-wife in his tribute to Alley.