Christina Hall And Ant Anstead Finally End Brutal Custody Battle

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been embroiled in a nasty custody battle for the better part of a year. Hall and Anstead share a young son, Hudson, and have struggled to reach an arrangement that works for both parties. The pair filed for divorce after a whirlwind marriage. By any account, the split has been a difficult one. After agreeing to split physical and legal custody of Hudson following their divorce, Anstead blindsided Hall by filing for full custody of the child in April 2022.

Anstead claimed that Hudson wasn't being properly cared for during his stays with Hall. The reality star filed paperwork alleging that on one occasion Hall returned Hudson after he had tested positive for COVID-19 but neglected to tell Anstead about the infection, per TMZ. Additionally, Hudson was reportedly sent back to Anstead with a very painful sunburn, which his father claims could have been avoided. Other than those incidents, Anstead was furious about how Hall portrayed their son on social media or any future reality shows. "One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating," he said in court documents from Us Weekly.

So yeah, things got nasty. Finally, after months of back and forth, Anstead and Hall settled the matter, avoiding their Spring 2023 court date. While neither had to give up full custody, they had to make major sacrifices to make things work.