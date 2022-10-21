Christina Hall Appears Unbothered Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

Christina Hall split from her husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, and the two divorced in 2017, according to People. Following her divorce, Hall married Ant Anstead on December 22, 2018, in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed a son, Hudson London Anstead, in September 2019.

However, in September 2020, Hall and Anstead announced that they were separating, according to the Daily Mail. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Hall wrote on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." They finalized their divorce in June 2021 and began relationships with other people. Anstead began dating actor Renée Zellweger, while Hall began dating realtor Joshua Hall.

However, things started to get complicated in April 2022, when Anstead requested full custody of their son. Hall responded to Us Weekly in light of Anstead's request and said, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." She continued, "I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom, and I love my children with all my heart, and I will always protect them." Nevertheless, the custody battle continues.