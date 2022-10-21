Christina Hall Appears Unbothered Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama
Christina Hall split from her husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, and the two divorced in 2017, according to People. Following her divorce, Hall married Ant Anstead on December 22, 2018, in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed a son, Hudson London Anstead, in September 2019.
However, in September 2020, Hall and Anstead announced that they were separating, according to the Daily Mail. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Hall wrote on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." They finalized their divorce in June 2021 and began relationships with other people. Anstead began dating actor Renée Zellweger, while Hall began dating realtor Joshua Hall.
However, things started to get complicated in April 2022, when Anstead requested full custody of their son. Hall responded to Us Weekly in light of Anstead's request and said, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." She continued, "I have had my share of ups and downs, but I am a good mom, and I love my children with all my heart, and I will always protect them." Nevertheless, the custody battle continues.
Christina and Joshua Hall took amini moon together
Christina Hall and husband, Joshua Hall, aren't letting the ongoing custody battle with Ant Anstead get the better of them. The couple took a break at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico and shared photos of their vacation on Instagram, Page Six reported. "Much needed trip: relax and reset," Christina captioned a reel on Instagram on October 17, 2022. "Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine. What a beautiful mini [moon] with the best company."
Meanwhile, Joshua also shared some photos of their getaway and, apparently, might have shaded Anstead a little. "In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life ... and disconnect," he wrote via Instagram. He later added, "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else."
The posts come in the midst of a continued custody battle with Anstead. After initially filing for full custody of Hudson London Anstead, per Us Weekly, Anstead claimed that Christina was causing harm to their son by including him in some of her social media content. Christina shot back, "The allegation that I am 'exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue." However, in October 2022, Christina said that she would no longer feature Hudson on her social media accounts.