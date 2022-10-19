Renée Zellweger And Ant Anstead's Relationship Is Reportedly Getting Serious

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship seemingly came out of nowhere, as the two are on very different ends of the entertainment spectrum. Zellweger rose to fame as one of Hollywood's leading ladies in the early 2000's. The Oscar-winning actor has since appeared in a slew of television and film productions, which included a brief appearance on Anstead's Discovery+ series, "Celebrity IOU Joyride."

Anstead has largely worked on unscripted television programs for most of his public career. The reality star — who split from his ex-wife, Christina Haack, in 2020 — has hosted the Discovery+ series since its inception. According to Insider, Zellweger and Anstead first met during her appearance on the show, and have been together ever since. In August 2021, the duo made their first public appearance as an item — as sources confirmed to People that their relationship was "getting pretty serious." A month later, Zellweger and Anstead became Instagram official, sharing a smiling selfie to social media.

And if Zellweger helping Anstead plan his son's birthday party was not enough to prove their love for one another, it now appears as if the couple is gearing up to take an even bigger step in their relationship.