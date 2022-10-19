Renée Zellweger And Ant Anstead's Relationship Is Reportedly Getting Serious
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship seemingly came out of nowhere, as the two are on very different ends of the entertainment spectrum. Zellweger rose to fame as one of Hollywood's leading ladies in the early 2000's. The Oscar-winning actor has since appeared in a slew of television and film productions, which included a brief appearance on Anstead's Discovery+ series, "Celebrity IOU Joyride."
Anstead has largely worked on unscripted television programs for most of his public career. The reality star — who split from his ex-wife, Christina Haack, in 2020 — has hosted the Discovery+ series since its inception. According to Insider, Zellweger and Anstead first met during her appearance on the show, and have been together ever since. In August 2021, the duo made their first public appearance as an item — as sources confirmed to People that their relationship was "getting pretty serious." A month later, Zellweger and Anstead became Instagram official, sharing a smiling selfie to social media.
And if Zellweger helping Anstead plan his son's birthday party was not enough to prove their love for one another, it now appears as if the couple is gearing up to take an even bigger step in their relationship.
Renée Zellweger is mapping out her future with Ant Anstead
On October 13, Dirt revealed that Ant Anstead was selling his posh Laguna Beach property after one year of ownership. After the listing was published, some believed that the reality star was gearing up to move in with Renée Zellweger — who recently moved into a home across the street. However, sources close to the pair clarified to TMZ that the speculation was false. Per the insider, Anstead is not planning to move in with Zellweger, but he is using her garage to store some of his property during this transition. And while the entertainers are not currently sharing living quarters, it does appear that they are planning their lives together.
According to an Us Weekly insider, the couple is "so happy and super excited to be mapping out their long-term future together." "They've taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything," the source added. "They're trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon."
If the couple does make it down the aisle, their union would be the second marriage for both entertainers — Zellweger was previously married to musician Kenny Chesney.