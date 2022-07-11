Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger's Relationship Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger's romance proves it's never too late to find love. In September 2021, a source told People, "Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself." The inside source added, "And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs but seems to have stability in this romance." In March, Zellweger finally opened up about her romance with the reality TV star.
The couple met while shooting an episode of Anstead's series, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." The Discovery+ show features celebrities who make dream cars come true for special people. In an April interview with Harpers Bazaar, Zellweger explained she wanted to do something nice for two people who helped her dear friend Nanci Ryder, who died of ALS (Lou Gerig's disease) in 2020. Nurses (and twin brothers) Jerome and Jerald Cowan took care of Ryder in her final years. After production for the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" episode, the Cowan twins got a car, but Zellweger got the show's host.
In the Harpers Bazaar interview, Zellweger was asked if meeting Anstead felt like a gift from her dear friend. "We do joke about that," replied the "Judy" star. "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all." It looks like Anstead and Zellweger's relationship shows no signs of slowing down.
Ant Anstead gushes about girlfriend Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead can't stop gushing about Renee Zellweger. Who can blame him? On July 10, Anstead posted a snap of the couple cuddling on Instagram with the caption: "This lady. Pure. Class. Ren x." In 2022, Zellweger won raves from fans and critics in the NBC series, "The Thing About Pam." But Anstead is the actor's biggest cheerleader and fan. He posted a video on Instagram about "Pam," writing: "Beaming with pride (and now sleeping with one eye open!) Ren's latest role ... See Reneé Zellweger transformed into the infamous Pamela Hupp!"
The "Chicago" star has developed a strong bond with Anstead and with his toddler, Hudson. A source told People that Zellweger "seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."
In January, the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host shared that he introduced his girlfriend to his older kids, Amelie and Archie, during the Christmas holidays. Anstead's teenage children live in the United Kingdom full-time with Anstead's first wife, Louise Storey, and had not been able to see their dad for two years because of pandemic travel restrictions. "There were a lot of big firsts for them," The dad of three told People in January. "New house, seeing Hudson, meeting Ren ... It was great." Anstead added that his daughter Amelie and his Oscar-winning girlfriend "really hit it off. Just as two girls." So fun to see this celebrity couple so happy!