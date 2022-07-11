Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger's Relationship Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger's romance proves it's never too late to find love. In September 2021, a source told People, "Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself." The inside source added, "And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs but seems to have stability in this romance." In March, Zellweger finally opened up about her romance with the reality TV star.

The couple met while shooting an episode of Anstead's series, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." The Discovery+ show features celebrities who make dream cars come true for special people. In an April interview with Harpers Bazaar, Zellweger explained she wanted to do something nice for two people who helped her dear friend Nanci Ryder, who died of ALS (Lou Gerig's disease) in 2020. Nurses (and twin brothers) Jerome and Jerald Cowan took care of Ryder in her final years. After production for the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" episode, the Cowan twins got a car, but Zellweger got the show's host.

In the Harpers Bazaar interview, Zellweger was asked if meeting Anstead felt like a gift from her dear friend. "We do joke about that," replied the "Judy" star. "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all." It looks like Anstead and Zellweger's relationship shows no signs of slowing down.