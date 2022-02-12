Ant Anstead Proves His Love For Renee Zellweger Is Going Strong
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship seems to be going strong, especially as the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" star keeps sharing small insights in interviews and the occasional social media post. The two met while filming the Discovery+ series in 2021 and Anstead shared with Entertainment Tonight, "She's a very private person and that's something I really love about her." The news of their relationship followed Anstead's divorce from "Flip or Flop" host Christina Haack. He has one child with Haack and two older children from a previous relationship, who live in the U.K. with their mother.
The couple has had a lot to celebrate as of late as Anstead's teens met Zellweger in person for the first time over the holidays and he told People, "It was great. I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together." The positive family bonding moment is heartwarming to hear and it only makes news of Zellweger's next career move all the more exciting.
Despite keeping their relationship off of social media for the most part, Anstead could not help but give his lady a little shoutout for her performance in an upcoming role.
Ant Anstead celebrates Renée Zellweger's next project
Renée Zellweger is making her network television debut in the new true-crime series "The Thing About Pam." The NBC limited series tells the bizarre story of convicted murderer Pam Hupp, a role that Zellweger seemingly disappears into in the first look at the official trailer that premiered February 3. She will be joined by Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, and Glenn Fleshler in the cast.
The "Judy" star's beau, Ant Anstead, took to Instagram on February 10 to share the show's trailer. In the caption, he immediately showered Zellweger with praise — and a bit of humor: "Beaming with pride (and now sleeping with one eye open!) Ren's latest role!" It must be wild seeing his girlfriend channel the personality of a murderer for television, but he is all about spreading the word and supporting the series. "See Renée Zellweger transformed into the infamous Pamela Hupp!"
Comments on the post were thrilled for "America's sweetheart" and were overwhelmingly supportive of Anstead and Zellweger as a pair. One fan wished them luck and said, "I absolutely hope you two make it. You both seem so sweet, honest and down to earth." We will have to wait and see if Anstead has any further insights to share concerning their relationship, but for now, at least there is another Zellweger performance on the horizon. "The Thing About Pam" premieres on March 8, according to Entertainment Tonight, and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.