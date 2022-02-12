Ant Anstead Proves His Love For Renee Zellweger Is Going Strong

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's relationship seems to be going strong, especially as the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" star keeps sharing small insights in interviews and the occasional social media post. The two met while filming the Discovery+ series in 2021 and Anstead shared with Entertainment Tonight, "She's a very private person and that's something I really love about her." The news of their relationship followed Anstead's divorce from "Flip or Flop" host Christina Haack. He has one child with Haack and two older children from a previous relationship, who live in the U.K. with their mother.

The couple has had a lot to celebrate as of late as Anstead's teens met Zellweger in person for the first time over the holidays and he told People, "It was great. I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together." The positive family bonding moment is heartwarming to hear and it only makes news of Zellweger's next career move all the more exciting.

Despite keeping their relationship off of social media for the most part, Anstead could not help but give his lady a little shoutout for her performance in an upcoming role.