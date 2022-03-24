Renee Zellweger Finally Opens Up About Ant Anstead Romance
It's no secret that Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are going strong in their relationship. The Oscar winner and the "Flip or Flop" star fueled dating rumors after appearing on "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" together in June 2021, per Us Weekly. They made their first public appearance together the following month, and went Instagram official last September.
At the time, a source told People that Zellweger and Anstead are "serious" about their relationship. "There is so much respect between them," the insider revealed. "They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction." The source also noted that the two have found "stability" in their relationship.
Although the two haven't been shy about showing off their PDA on social media, Zellweger has been the quieter one of the two when it comes to publicly talking about their romance. However, Zellweger may have caught wind of the intrigue, and has finally opened up about Anstead in a new interview. Here's what she had to say about her blossoming romance.
Renee Zellweger's romance with Ant Anstead has a connection to Brad Pitt
In a cover story for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, Renée Zellweger revealed that "serendipity" played a part in her having a romantic relationship with Ant Anstead. The "Bridget Jones's Diary" star said she was watching an episode of "Celebrity IOU" shortly around the release of her movie "Judy" when she had an idea to join the show. Per HGTV, the series follow Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott as they help celebrities surprise their loved ones with a home renovation. Zellweger watched Brad Pitt's episode and wanted to give back to nurses who took care of her publicist, Nanci Ryder, who died in June 2020.
While Zellweger thought she'd be paired with the Scott brothers, HGTV was in the process of developing a spinoff called "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," and arranged for her to film with Anstead — and the rest was history. Zellweger said that she and Anstead believed that Ryder brought them together. "Yeah, we do joke about that," Zellweger told Harper's Bazaar. "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."
Since going public with their relationship, Zellweger and Anstead have been supportive of each other's careers, frequently joining each other on work trips. In October 2021, Anstead made a few trips to New Orleans to watch Zellweger film her new movie. "She's a good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice," Anstead told ET.