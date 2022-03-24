Renee Zellweger Finally Opens Up About Ant Anstead Romance

It's no secret that Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are going strong in their relationship. The Oscar winner and the "Flip or Flop" star fueled dating rumors after appearing on "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" together in June 2021, per Us Weekly. They made their first public appearance together the following month, and went Instagram official last September.

At the time, a source told People that Zellweger and Anstead are "serious" about their relationship. "There is so much respect between them," the insider revealed. "They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction." The source also noted that the two have found "stability" in their relationship.

Although the two haven't been shy about showing off their PDA on social media, Zellweger has been the quieter one of the two when it comes to publicly talking about their romance. However, Zellweger may have caught wind of the intrigue, and has finally opened up about Anstead in a new interview. Here's what she had to say about her blossoming romance.