Ant Anstead Hilariously Avoided Reporter's Question About Renee Zellweger
Actor Renée Zellweger, best known for her roles in romantic comedies like the "Bridget Jones's Diary" franchise, found her off-screen love story. According to Page Six, Zellweger began dating British television presenter Ant Anstead publicly in August of 2021 after the pair attended a Ratford Motors gala in California. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin was there with the new couple and confirmed the news through her Instagram Stories.
Prior to their relationship, Anstead had been married to "Flip or Flop" host Christina Haack from 2018 to September 2020, at which time the two divorced — just one year after having a son together. Both have since found love again.
Zellweger appears to be tackling life as a stepmom quite well. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was spotted in January 2022 helping Anstead's son Hudson play at a jungle gym in Laguna Beach. Despite the paparazzi photos, this has not stopped Anstead from avoiding questions about his personal relationship, most recently, in this hilarious way.
Ant Anstead pretends he didn't hear questions about Renée Zellweger
During a January 2022 appearance on "Good Morning Britain," according to the Daily Mail, Ant Anstead was being interviewed side-by-side with Formula One driver Jenson Button. Anstead was asked directly about his recent relationship with actor Renée Zellweger after the pair met on his show "Celebrity IOU Joyride." However, instead of answering said inquiry, Anstead avoided the questions by humorously pretending he couldn't hear.
"We've spoken to you for about five minutes now, we haven't asked you about this, well we've got to. How's Renée?" asked host Adil Ray. "It's a really bad line," responded Anstead.
Back in September 2021, Anstead provided an explanation to People as to why he does not share much about their relationship in the media. "Renée and my relationship is something that's really private. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that," Anstead told the publication.