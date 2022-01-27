Ant Anstead Hilariously Avoided Reporter's Question About Renee Zellweger

Actor Renée Zellweger, best known for her roles in romantic comedies like the "Bridget Jones's Diary" franchise, found her off-screen love story. According to Page Six, Zellweger began dating British television presenter Ant Anstead publicly in August of 2021 after the pair attended a Ratford Motors gala in California. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin was there with the new couple and confirmed the news through her Instagram Stories.

Prior to their relationship, Anstead had been married to "Flip or Flop" host Christina Haack from 2018 to September 2020, at which time the two divorced — just one year after having a son together. Both have since found love again.

Zellweger appears to be tackling life as a stepmom quite well. According to the Daily Mail, the actor was spotted in January 2022 helping Anstead's son Hudson play at a jungle gym in Laguna Beach. Despite the paparazzi photos, this has not stopped Anstead from avoiding questions about his personal relationship, most recently, in this hilarious way.