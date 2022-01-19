Ant Anstead Seemingly Side-Eyes Christina Haack When Asked About His Future With Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack's relationship was very highly publicized. The two had a bit of a whirlwind romance that began after Haack's messy and very public split from her ex-husband and "Flip or Flip" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, in December 2016.

Haack and Anstead went public with their romance in a now removed Instagram post shared in October 2017, per People, and were married by December 2018, with People sharing snaps from and details of their surprise big day. By March 2019, the two confirmed they were expecting their first child together in another since deleted post and welcomed a son, Hudson, their first and only child together, in September 2019.

But this one wasn't meant to be. In September 2020, in yet another deleted Instagram post (these two did a pretty serious social media cleanse in the wake of their split), Haack shared that they had "made the difficult decision to separate" (via People). She added, "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

But after the hurricane comes the rainbow, and both have very much moved on since then and seem pretty happy in their new romances. Haack is now engaged to Joshua Hall, while Anstead is dating Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zellweger — but that hasn't stopped the exes being talked about together, nor has it stopped allegations of shade...