Ant Anstead Seemingly Side-Eyes Christina Haack When Asked About His Future With Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack's relationship was very highly publicized. The two had a bit of a whirlwind romance that began after Haack's messy and very public split from her ex-husband and "Flip or Flip" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, in December 2016.
Haack and Anstead went public with their romance in a now removed Instagram post shared in October 2017, per People, and were married by December 2018, with People sharing snaps from and details of their surprise big day. By March 2019, the two confirmed they were expecting their first child together in another since deleted post and welcomed a son, Hudson, their first and only child together, in September 2019.
But this one wasn't meant to be. In September 2020, in yet another deleted Instagram post (these two did a pretty serious social media cleanse in the wake of their split), Haack shared that they had "made the difficult decision to separate" (via People). She added, "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
But after the hurricane comes the rainbow, and both have very much moved on since then and seem pretty happy in their new romances. Haack is now engaged to Joshua Hall, while Anstead is dating Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zellweger — but that hasn't stopped the exes being talked about together, nor has it stopped allegations of shade...
Did Ant Anstead shade Christina Haack?
Ant Anstead may have had some subtle shade for his former wife, Christina Haack, after being asked about marrying his new lady love, Renée Zellweger. Us Weekly questioned if the "Wheeler Dealers" star and the "What/If" actor were ready to head down the aisle, but it sounds like it won't be third time's the charm anytime soon for Anstead. "Oh, absolutely not," he replied. "I mean ... what's the rush?"
That might have all seemed pretty innocent on the surface, but could it have been a dig at his former wife after things turned a little nasty between Haack and Anstead following their split? Well, it's possible.
Anstead made the remarks on January 18, just four days after Haack shared an Instagram photo seemingly taken on vacation with her fiancé, Josh Hall, alongside the caption, "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is," with a red heart, lock, and key emoji. However, she quickly changed that according to People, and it now features a sunshine, red heart, whale, key, and lock emoji with no text.
Notably, Haack and Hall did move pretty quickly. The "Flip or Flop" star shared via Instagram in September 2021 that they were engaged after going public in July 2020 in an Instagram post in which she revealed they met that spring.
As for if Anstead showed some shady behavior? You be the judge!