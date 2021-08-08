Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger Just Hung Out With This RHOC Alum

Americans may not be as familiar with Renée Zellweger's new boyfriend Ant Anstead. But in the United Kingdom, Anstead is a bit of a household name, having hosted several car-related series like "Wheeler Dealers," "For the Love of Cars," and "Ant Anstead Master Mechanic," per IMDb. Anstead is now taking his work to our side of the pond, starring in the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," which Us Weekly reports is where he and Zellweger first met.

Anstead also recently moved into a business venture beyond TV. According to The Sunday Times, he teamed up in March with Formula One racing champ Jenson Button and designer Mark Stubbs to revive the historic Radford car brand — think the original Mini Cooper.

On August 7, Anstead and company unveiled their first car under the Radford moniker — the Project 62 — during an event at the Lyon Air Museum in Orange County, according to DriveTribe. And one former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member was present. Who was it? Find out after the jump.