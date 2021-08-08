Ant Anstead And Renee Zellweger Just Hung Out With This RHOC Alum
Americans may not be as familiar with Renée Zellweger's new boyfriend Ant Anstead. But in the United Kingdom, Anstead is a bit of a household name, having hosted several car-related series like "Wheeler Dealers," "For the Love of Cars," and "Ant Anstead Master Mechanic," per IMDb. Anstead is now taking his work to our side of the pond, starring in the Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," which Us Weekly reports is where he and Zellweger first met.
Anstead also recently moved into a business venture beyond TV. According to The Sunday Times, he teamed up in March with Formula One racing champ Jenson Button and designer Mark Stubbs to revive the historic Radford car brand — think the original Mini Cooper.
On August 7, Anstead and company unveiled their first car under the Radford moniker — the Project 62 — during an event at the Lyon Air Museum in Orange County, according to DriveTribe. And one former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member was present. Who was it? Find out after the jump.
Lydia McLaughlin is 'so happy' for Ant Anstead
Lydia McLaughlin of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" shared a photo to her Instagram Story (pictured above) of herself and her husband Doug alongside Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger at Anstead's Project 62 launch event. Random, right? "We are so happy for you @ant_anstead," she wrote in the post.
According to Us Weekly, Lydia appeared on Seasons 8 and 12 of the original "Real Housewives" series, but ultimately left due to exhausting drama behind the scenes. Lydia claimed to the outlet that the producers of the show instigate drama, wanting to "show all of your warts, but then they redeem you." But apparently once the cameras went off, some of her co-stars took it to a whole new level. "What was going on behind-the-scenes, I felt, was [something] that if the viewer saw, they would never be able to be redeemed. They were so mean," she said. "You can never, like, cheer someone on that would be so cruel."
Luckily for Lydia, she and her husband appear to be doing just fine without the Bravo show. The two publish a luxury magazine for men called "Nobleman," and Lydia published her own book in 2015 called "Beyond Orange County," per her official website.