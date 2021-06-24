What's Really Going On With Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead?

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack just finalized their divorce, nine months after splitting up. The couple was married for two years from December 2018 until September 2020, per The Sun, and produced one son, Hudson, who they will share joint custody of. Before he was married to the "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop" star, Ant was married to Louise Anstead for 12 years and together for more than 20, per Celeb-Gossip. They separated in 2017 and share custody of daughter Amelie and son Archie.

Renée Zellweger, on the other hand, has been single for a while. Zellweger doesn't have any kids and was only married once, to country music star Kenny Chesney. They met, married, and not only split up, but had their marriage annulled in 2005. Zellweger went on to date Bradley Cooper from 2009 to 2011 and musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. Before her relationship with Chesney, she dated Jack White from 2003 to 2004 and Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000.

So, seeing as they're both single, is there something brewing between the "Wheelers Dealers" star and the "Bridget Jones' Diary" star? Keep reading to learn all about it.