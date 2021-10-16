What Does Ant Anstead Really Think Of Renee Zellweger Moving In With Him?
Ant Anstead is opening about the possibility of his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, moving in with him. The "Wheeler Dealers" star has been in a relationship with the "Bridget Jones's Diary" actor since June when they met on the set of his Discovery+ show. Anstead and Zellweger made their first red carpet appearance in August and have been inseparable ever since.
Anstead has made it clear that they never wanted to hide their relationship and was grateful that his work led him to Zellweger, telling People in September, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."
But despite Anstead's excitement about where things are heading in his relationship with Zellweger, he isn't so sure about living with her just yet.
Ant Anstead is "happy" with the current status of his relationship
Ant Anstead isn't thinking about moving in with Renée Zellweger anytime soon. Speculation about Zellweger moving in with Anstead arose after the "Judy" actress listed her Los Angeles home in early October, Dirt reported, but Anstead says they have no immediate plans to move in together.
"I would say it would be too early for that," Anstead told Extra during the premiere of "Introducing, Selma Blair," on October 14. "We're taking things nice and slow, and we're really happy."
Although Anstead prefers to live with his kids for now, he has no problems being a supportive boyfriend and even visited Zellweger in New Orleans, where she's filming a new television drama. "I went out there a couple weeks ago to spend some time with her and am heading back out there this weekend," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "She's a good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice. Looking forward to getting back." We're sure Zellweger will enjoy the company, too.