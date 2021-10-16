What Does Ant Anstead Really Think Of Renee Zellweger Moving In With Him?

Ant Anstead is opening about the possibility of his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, moving in with him. The "Wheeler Dealers" star has been in a relationship with the "Bridget Jones's Diary" actor since June when they met on the set of his Discovery+ show. Anstead and Zellweger made their first red carpet appearance in August and have been inseparable ever since.

Anstead has made it clear that they never wanted to hide their relationship and was grateful that his work led him to Zellweger, telling People in September, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

But despite Anstead's excitement about where things are heading in his relationship with Zellweger, he isn't so sure about living with her just yet.