Things Might Be Getting Serious Between Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead

Could things be heating up between Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead? We've seen a few signs that this celebrity romance is gaining steam, and it certainly isn't stopping now.

Per SheKnows, Zellweger rented a home near Anstead's in Laguna Beach, California. The celebrity couple stays at the rental while renovations are underway at Temple house, the new pad Anstead bought after his divorce from Christina Haack. Another signal that the "Bridget Jones Diary" star and "Radford Returns" host are heading towards a long-term relationship? Anstead talks about his romance with Zellweger during interviews.

In August 2021, Anstead spoke with Entertainment Tonight about meeting the Oscar-winning actor while filming the Discovery+ show "Celebrity IOU Joyride." The reality television star said, "She's a very private person, and that's something I really love about her. ... I love that she can weld. You get to see a side of her that was really real." According to Us Weekly, Zellweger and Anstead spent Thanksgiving in New Orleans with Hudson, Anstead's young son with Haack — during which the automotive guru shared an Instagram Story video of the 2-year-old and his famous girlfriend at the New Orleans Saints football game.

But one of the biggest signals yet in Zellweger and Anstead's relationship happened over the holidays.