Things Might Be Getting Serious Between Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead
Could things be heating up between Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead? We've seen a few signs that this celebrity romance is gaining steam, and it certainly isn't stopping now.
Per SheKnows, Zellweger rented a home near Anstead's in Laguna Beach, California. The celebrity couple stays at the rental while renovations are underway at Temple house, the new pad Anstead bought after his divorce from Christina Haack. Another signal that the "Bridget Jones Diary" star and "Radford Returns" host are heading towards a long-term relationship? Anstead talks about his romance with Zellweger during interviews.
In August 2021, Anstead spoke with Entertainment Tonight about meeting the Oscar-winning actor while filming the Discovery+ show "Celebrity IOU Joyride." The reality television star said, "She's a very private person, and that's something I really love about her. ... I love that she can weld. You get to see a side of her that was really real." According to Us Weekly, Zellweger and Anstead spent Thanksgiving in New Orleans with Hudson, Anstead's young son with Haack — during which the automotive guru shared an Instagram Story video of the 2-year-old and his famous girlfriend at the New Orleans Saints football game.
But one of the biggest signals yet in Zellweger and Anstead's relationship happened over the holidays.
Renée Zellweger met Ant Anstead's older kids at Christmas
While Renée Zellweger has spent time with Anstead's young son Hudson, she met met his older kids at Christmas, and "everybody got on famously," the "Radford Returns" host told People.
Ant's daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, met the "Bridget Jones Diary" star during a holiday visit from the United Kingdom. The teens live in the U.K. with their mom, Anstead's first wife, Louise Storey. The reality TV host told People, "It was great. Renée's so personable and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together." Anstead said his daughter Amelie and Zellweger bonded during the visit. "She and Ren really hit it off, the dad of three said. "Amelie's amazing because she's so talented, and funny, and she has this strand of kindness just running through her. She's just this really kind, solid human."
As for his own relationship with the "Chicago" star, Anstead couldn't help but gush about their "magical" romance. "Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," Anstead told ET in August 2021. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that, right?" Only Anstead and Zellweger know for sure, but the couple seems to be moving in the right direction.