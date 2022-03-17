Ant Anstead Can't Stop Gushing About Relationship With Renee Zellweger
With the abrupt cancellation of "Flip or Flop," fans have zoomed in on the personal life of the show's stars — and there's a lot to dig into. Former co-hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa started the show as a married couple, divorced in 2018, but kept hosting together. Unsurprisingly this led to a lot of tension on-set. As recently as July 2021, there were reports that Tarek lost his temper and verbally degraded Christina in the middle of filming, forcing producers to separate the stars for the rest of the day, per TMZ.
Ultimately, Christina and Tarek decided to end the show so that they could focus on better co-parenting. They share two kids, and Christina has another child with Ant Anstead, whom she was married to for about a year after leaving Tarek. Ant and Christina's divorce was highly publicized, and rumor has it a bit contentious.
These days, though, they've both moved on. Christina is now engaged to Joshua Hall, a realtor from Austin, Texas. For his part, Ant is dating Renée Zellweger, and from what we can tell, things are getting serious.
Ant Anstead has met his match
Ant Anstead has completely moved on from his relationship with "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack if his Instagram is any indication. In March, as "Flip or Flop" fans dissected his ex's relationship with her ex, Ant remained unbothered and posted a sweet little video of himself and Renée Zellweger locking lips. The post was met with supportive comments from celebrities and fans alike. "So glad u found someone to love and love u back," one fan wrote. Octavia Spencer, meanwhile, left a series of heart emojis.
The pair has a lot of fun together, but it was Zellweger's connection with Ant's kids that really won him over. Not only is she reportedly great with his son, Hudson, whom he shares with Christina, but she is close with his two older kids, Amelie and Archie. "[Amelia] and Ren really hit it off. Just as two girls," Ant told People after introducing Zellweger to his kids for the first time. "I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together."
So, what's next for Zellweger and Ant? Definitely not marriage yet; Ant told Us Weekly in January that marriage isn't a priority right now. "What's the rush?" he said. Even so, it's not impossible, as he and Zellweger are getting more serious by the day. "They each feel like they've finally met their soulmate," an insider assured the outlet.