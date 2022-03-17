Ant Anstead Can't Stop Gushing About Relationship With Renee Zellweger

With the abrupt cancellation of "Flip or Flop," fans have zoomed in on the personal life of the show's stars — and there's a lot to dig into. Former co-hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa started the show as a married couple, divorced in 2018, but kept hosting together. Unsurprisingly this led to a lot of tension on-set. As recently as July 2021, there were reports that Tarek lost his temper and verbally degraded Christina in the middle of filming, forcing producers to separate the stars for the rest of the day, per TMZ.

Ultimately, Christina and Tarek decided to end the show so that they could focus on better co-parenting. They share two kids, and Christina has another child with Ant Anstead, whom she was married to for about a year after leaving Tarek. Ant and Christina's divorce was highly publicized, and rumor has it a bit contentious.

These days, though, they've both moved on. Christina is now engaged to Joshua Hall, a realtor from Austin, Texas. For his part, Ant is dating Renée Zellweger, and from what we can tell, things are getting serious.