The Latest Reported Details About Flip Or Flop's Cancellation Are Raising Eyebrows

Fans of the hit HGTV show, "Flip or Flop," were shocked to learn of its abrupt cancellation. "Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era. Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," Christina Haack wrote in an Instagram post last week. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?.'"

Christina went on to thank her fans for their support and promised them she was working on something exciting behind the scenes. Her co-host and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa posted his own farewell note, but it didn't exactly clear anything up. What we do know, is that Tarek and Christina are both super busy in their personal lives. Together they share two kids, and Christina has a young son with her most recent ex, Ant Anstead. Additionally, they're both busy with new relationships. Tarek recently wed "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae, and Christina is engaged to Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall. "They're both very busy working on their own projects and have a lot going on in their personal lives," a source told Us Weekly.

Still, fans were left scratching their heads. After all, "Flip or Flop" was a hit, why end it so soon? Things may have seemed copacetic on camera, but according to reports Tarek and Christina were at their breaking point behind the scenes.