The Supposed Reason Flip Or Flop Is Really Ending Makes Perfect Sense

After 10 seasons, one of HGTV's most successful shows, "Flip or Flop, is coming to an end. The series stars, formerly married couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, both posted to their Instagram accounts on March 10 that the next episode of their home renovation show would be the series finale. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years ... I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes," Christina wrote in her post.

In 2016, Tarek and Christina decided to call it quits in their marriage, but would continue to film episodes of "Flip or Flop." Despite their very public divorce, the two still have a friendly relationship today and coparent their children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden. The final seasons of their HGTV show often see Tarek and Christina joking around, bickering about renovation decisions, and navigating their post-divorce relationship.

But March 17's episode of "Flip or Flop" will officially be its last and the supposed reason behind its ending actually makes a lot of sense.