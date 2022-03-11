The Supposed Reason Flip Or Flop Is Really Ending Makes Perfect Sense
After 10 seasons, one of HGTV's most successful shows, "Flip or Flop, is coming to an end. The series stars, formerly married couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, both posted to their Instagram accounts on March 10 that the next episode of their home renovation show would be the series finale. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years ... I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes," Christina wrote in her post.
In 2016, Tarek and Christina decided to call it quits in their marriage, but would continue to film episodes of "Flip or Flop." Despite their very public divorce, the two still have a friendly relationship today and coparent their children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden. The final seasons of their HGTV show often see Tarek and Christina joking around, bickering about renovation decisions, and navigating their post-divorce relationship.
But March 17's episode of "Flip or Flop" will officially be its last and the supposed reason behind its ending actually makes a lot of sense.
The Flip or Flop set was reportedly 'too intimate'
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack continued to film "Flip or Flop" for five years following their divorce in 2016. But the two are going their separate ways, and it would seem for good reason. According to an exclusive source for People, "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that." However, the source continued, "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."
Given the fact that the two have both moved on to other relationships, it makes a lot of sense why the exes would want to distance themselves more. Christina married "Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead in 2018, but they divorced in 2020. Since then, Christina began dating and is now engaged to realtor Josh Hall, who she referred to as "the best partner in everything," in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Tarek went on to marry "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in October 2021 and the two seem very much in love, judging by their constant musings on Instagram.
Outside of their relationships, Tarek and Christina have both started on new ventures. Tarek's new HGTV series "Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa" has been picked up for a second season, while Christina has hinted at something exciting going on "behind the scenes," per her Instagram. All in all, it makes perfect sense that the two have decided to move on from "Flip or Flop."