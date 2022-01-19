Heather Rae Young Shares How She's Built Relationships With Tarek El Moussa's Kids

The whirlwind romance of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa has captivated fans throughout the entertainment stratosphere ever since the two first linked up in 2019. Since then, the reality TV couple got engaged and eventually tied the knot in October. Tarek's marriage to Heather comes just three years after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack — with whom he was married from 2009 to 2018 and shares two kids.

Following their October marriage, the "Selling Sunset" star told People, "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," adding, "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life." Tarek concurred, stating, "I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future." On top of that, it seems as if Heather and Christina — who split from former husband Ant Anstead in 2021 and is currently engaged to Joshua Hall — hold no ill will toward each other, sending each other flowers on Mother's Day.

Now, with her hubby and his two children in tow, Heather is getting candid about her role as a stepmother.