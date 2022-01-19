Heather Rae Young Shares How She's Built Relationships With Tarek El Moussa's Kids
The whirlwind romance of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa has captivated fans throughout the entertainment stratosphere ever since the two first linked up in 2019. Since then, the reality TV couple got engaged and eventually tied the knot in October. Tarek's marriage to Heather comes just three years after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack — with whom he was married from 2009 to 2018 and shares two kids.
Following their October marriage, the "Selling Sunset" star told People, "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," adding, "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life." Tarek concurred, stating, "I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future." On top of that, it seems as if Heather and Christina — who split from former husband Ant Anstead in 2021 and is currently engaged to Joshua Hall — hold no ill will toward each other, sending each other flowers on Mother's Day.
Now, with her hubby and his two children in tow, Heather is getting candid about her role as a stepmother.
Heather Rae Young sets 'special days' for Tarek El Moussa's kids
Heather Rae Young is peeling back the curtain on her relationship with Tarek El Moussa's kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. Taking to Instagram on January 17, the "Selling Sunset" star shared a carousel of snaps in which she's "twinning with my favorite girl [Taylor] in our sweaters." She also revealed the secret to success behind being a stepmom.
"Prioritizing quality time with both kids is so important to us," Heather wrote in the caption, adding, "As Tay and Bray get older their interests are changing (Bray wants to spend the whole day looking at sharks and Tay's starting to get into girly things like shopping and clothes) so we make sure to set special days where we can do what they like." She heartwarmingly concluded, "Just getting to see them smile and get excited makes it more than worth it to us."
Heather previously opened up about raising the two youngsters. When asked if she plans to extend her and Tarek's family, Heather told E!'s "Daily Pop" in June 2021, "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50% of the time," she noted, explaining that she didn't have any plans "of now" to have any other children. "I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way." But just a few months later, Heather shared a Christmas post about the possibility of having a baby with Tarek, and is now keeping fans up-to-date on her egg-freezing journey.