The Unique Way Heather Rae Young Included Tarek's Kids In Their Wedding
When Heather Rae Young accepted Tarek El Moussa's proposal, she also said yes to his two children — Taylor and Brayden — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. The couple, who embarked on their whirlwind romance in July 2019, moved very quickly: They not only started living together right away and spent the holidays with each other, but Heather was introduced to Tarek's daughter and son after just a few months (per Entertainment Tonight).
Since then, the real-estate broker's relationship with his young children has blossomed and she's become their "bonus mom." Heather often shares touching tributes for them, including one after her engagement party in April, in which she wrote, "I knew we would grow to be close but the bond I have with her is so special and more than I could have ever imagined. Lucky to be these babies bonus mama and lucky to be future Mrs. El Moussa."
She has also said she "never knew what it was like to feel this much love and joy before these babies came into my life." This is precisely when Heather didn't think twice to include Taylor and Brayden in hers and Tarek's wedding in October — and the way she did it is the sweetest.
Heather Rae Young wrote vows for Tarek El Moussa's children
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa got married on October 23 in front of 150 wedding guests, per People, which included his children, Taylor and Brayden. The "Selling Sunset" star told the outlet that "being able to share that moment with the kids, and share vows with the kids ... that was probably my favorite part."
She shared more details via Instagram, revealing exactly what she told them that day. "This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids but I truly meant every word," she captioned the post. "When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100% committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your *bonus* mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know."
Heather is now officially a part of the El Moussa family — and she's made it clear that the kids are their number-one priority. "I really don't think there's anything more special than seeing two kids grow up and blossom into who they're supposed to be," she previously wrote via Instagram.