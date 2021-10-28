The Unique Way Heather Rae Young Included Tarek's Kids In Their Wedding

When Heather Rae Young accepted Tarek El Moussa's proposal, she also said yes to his two children — Taylor and Brayden — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. The couple, who embarked on their whirlwind romance in July 2019, moved very quickly: They not only started living together right away and spent the holidays with each other, but Heather was introduced to Tarek's daughter and son after just a few months (per Entertainment Tonight).

Since then, the real-estate broker's relationship with his young children has blossomed and she's become their "bonus mom." Heather often shares touching tributes for them, including one after her engagement party in April, in which she wrote, "I knew we would grow to be close but the bond I have with her is so special and more than I could have ever imagined. Lucky to be these babies bonus mama and lucky to be future Mrs. El Moussa."

She has also said she "never knew what it was like to feel this much love and joy before these babies came into my life." This is precisely when Heather didn't think twice to include Taylor and Brayden in hers and Tarek's wedding in October — and the way she did it is the sweetest.