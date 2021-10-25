Everything We Know About Tarek El Moussa's Wedding To Heather Rae Young

Two vastly different reality TV worlds combined this weekend when Tarek El Moussa ("Flip or Flop") and Heather Rae Young ("Selling Sunset") officially tied the knot in Los Angeles. While Tarek has recently been in the news for his ties to ex-wife Christina Haack — the two still work on their HGTV hit, "Flip or Flop," and, in July, had "an incident where some choice words were said on both sides," Tarek admitted — these days, Christina has more than moved on, and, now, so has Tarek. Of course, the ex-couple's children, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, took part in Tarek and Heather's wedding.

Tarek and Heather, who have been together since July 2019, per People, said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Heather told the outlet, gushing, "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

Believe us when we tell you that Heather and Tarek celebrated the love they'd always dreamed of, in major style.