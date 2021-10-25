Everything We Know About Tarek El Moussa's Wedding To Heather Rae Young
Two vastly different reality TV worlds combined this weekend when Tarek El Moussa ("Flip or Flop") and Heather Rae Young ("Selling Sunset") officially tied the knot in Los Angeles. While Tarek has recently been in the news for his ties to ex-wife Christina Haack — the two still work on their HGTV hit, "Flip or Flop," and, in July, had "an incident where some choice words were said on both sides," Tarek admitted — these days, Christina has more than moved on, and, now, so has Tarek. Of course, the ex-couple's children, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, took part in Tarek and Heather's wedding.
Tarek and Heather, who have been together since July 2019, per People, said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest. "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Heather told the outlet, gushing, "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."
Believe us when we tell you that Heather and Tarek celebrated the love they'd always dreamed of, in major style.
Tarek and Heather had the wedding of their dreams — but not before re-doing everything
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young had a blowout wedding fit for two reality stars. They said "I do" in a hotel in California decorated with Old Hollywood glam vibes (think blacks, whites, and golds). Heather matched the decor in a fitted lace dress by Galia Lahav, per People, while Tarek wore a tuxedo printed with skeletons on the inside. As beautiful as the wedding was, though, it wasn't exactly an easy road from proposal to "I do," in terms of planning.
"In the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything," Heather wrote on Instagram. But then, after some encouragement from Tarek, Heather decided to fire the wedding planner, "hire a new one, change the wedding location, and send out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them," she revealed, explaining that "this is a big day for us and for our family and we don't take that lightly."
Ultimately, the wedding was exactly what they wanted, with friends, family, and guests dancing until the wee hours of the morning. Of course, the newlyweds couldn't help but gush about their nuptials on social media. "I married the love of my life today," Heather a photo of their wedding on Instagram. "My sweet man, my everything." Tarek posted the same picture, cheekily captioning it, "WE'RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good."