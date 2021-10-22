Tarek El Moussa Spills On His 'Non-Traditional' Love Story With Heather Rae Young
Ever since Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young met and started dating in July 2019, the couple has been inseparable and regularly gush over each other via (where else but) social media. The "Selling Sunset" star once called her romance with Tarek "can't eat, can't stop smiling soul mate love," while he has admitted in his own post that he never thought he'd find love again after splitting with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. But as fate would have it, Tarek and Heather found each other.
"The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her," he wrote in 2019 when he made their relationship Instagram-official. At the time, the real estate broker shared her own post, which read, "My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there. This incredible man came into my life at the perfect time and I haven't stopped smiling since."
From there, things moved very quickly. She met his kids, they spent the holidays together, and a few days after their one-year anniversary, Tarek asked Heather to marry him. Now, as they prepare to walk down the aisle, the "Flip or Flop" host has reflected on their "non-traditional love story."
Tarek El Moussa said their relationship began with him 'honking' 'on a yacht'
Ahead of his wedding to Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa posted a sweet message via Instagram alongside "the very first photo I posted on here 3 years ago sharing that we're official." In his caption, he reminisced on their relationship, writing, "We haven't exactly had the most traditional love story- starting with me honking at you on a yacht to get your attention [insert laughing emoji] to becoming your boyfriend after our second date to moving in together after the first month of dating." But, he added, he wouldn't have it "any other way" because "when you know you know."
Tarek isn't the only one taking a trip down memory lane, as his soon-to-be wife shared a video Tarek took moments before his proposal in July 2020. "It's a private video that means the world to me and makes me tear up every time I listen to it," she captioned the post. "The most thoughtful, kind, generous man ... that I get to call my husband very very soon." Dressed in a black tuxedo, Tarek can be heard saying, "This is my selfie video to you, to let you know you are my best friend in the world" before adding, "You saved me, you changed me, I love you ... and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
The couple confirmed they're getting married the weekend of October 23.