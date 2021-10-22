Tarek El Moussa Spills On His 'Non-Traditional' Love Story With Heather Rae Young

Ever since Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young met and started dating in July 2019, the couple has been inseparable and regularly gush over each other via (where else but) social media. The "Selling Sunset" star once called her romance with Tarek "can't eat, can't stop smiling soul mate love," while he has admitted in his own post that he never thought he'd find love again after splitting with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. But as fate would have it, Tarek and Heather found each other.

"The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her," he wrote in 2019 when he made their relationship Instagram-official. At the time, the real estate broker shared her own post, which read, "My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there. This incredible man came into my life at the perfect time and I haven't stopped smiling since."

From there, things moved very quickly. She met his kids, they spent the holidays together, and a few days after their one-year anniversary, Tarek asked Heather to marry him. Now, as they prepare to walk down the aisle, the "Flip or Flop" host has reflected on their "non-traditional love story."