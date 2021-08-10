Heather Rae Young Reveals Wedding To Tarek El Moussa Took A Surprising Twist

Heather Rae Young is just about ready to marry Tarek El Moussa, but their wedding plans have already changed — more than once!

The "Selling Sunset" star took to Instagram on August 10 and shared what really went down. "I haven't fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything," she wrote. "Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them."

Heather added that although she and Tarek want a "big celebration," they also want their special day "to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage." Tarek commented, "My everything" with three red heart emojis, making it clear he loves his future wife.

