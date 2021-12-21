Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa Might Have A Baby Sooner Than You Think

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are a match made in reality TV heaven. Heather hails from the wildly popular Netflix series, "Selling Sunset," while Tarek made a name for himself on HGTV's "Flip or Flop." We can't even begin to imagine how amazing the pair's home must be. As fans know, Tarek and his (now ex-wife) Christina Haack went through a very public divorce in 2016, but the two still appear on the HGTV show and co-parent their two children — Taylor and Brayden.

Heather and Tarek regularly gush about one another on social media, and Tarek got down on one knee in July 2020. "You just can't predict what's going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different," Tarek wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of himself proposing. "The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same. She's not only become my best friend but she's also incredible to Tay and Bray."

The couple officially married in October, in a fittingly intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara. "MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" Heather exclaimed on Instagram. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some." Heather and Tarek are still in the early stages of their marriage, but it's no secret that they may add some kiddos to the brood — and a lot sooner than many people may think!