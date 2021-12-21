Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa Might Have A Baby Sooner Than You Think
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are a match made in reality TV heaven. Heather hails from the wildly popular Netflix series, "Selling Sunset," while Tarek made a name for himself on HGTV's "Flip or Flop." We can't even begin to imagine how amazing the pair's home must be. As fans know, Tarek and his (now ex-wife) Christina Haack went through a very public divorce in 2016, but the two still appear on the HGTV show and co-parent their two children — Taylor and Brayden.
Heather and Tarek regularly gush about one another on social media, and Tarek got down on one knee in July 2020. "You just can't predict what's going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different," Tarek wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of himself proposing. "The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same. She's not only become my best friend but she's also incredible to Tay and Bray."
The couple officially married in October, in a fittingly intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara. "MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" Heather exclaimed on Instagram. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some." Heather and Tarek are still in the early stages of their marriage, but it's no secret that they may add some kiddos to the brood — and a lot sooner than many people may think!
Heather Rae Young has babies on the brain
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are still very much in the honeymoon stage of their marriage, but that doesn't mean babies aren't a topic of conversation. Heather took to her Instagram page to share a series of sweet snaps that included Tarek and his two kids with ex Christina Haack, just days before Christmas. The foursome rocked matching black and white checkered jammies, and the "Selling Sunset" star accompanied the post with a sweet caption.
"Christmas week is here!" Heather exclaimed. "Christmas time in OC looks a little different from the white Christmas I grew up with in the mountains but I love both." The reality star added that she realizes that Christmas is more about who you spend it with rather than it is about where you spend it. Right on, sister! She also ended the post with what seemed to be a little glimpse into her future with Tarek. "I might even have to get an extra set of matching PJs next year," she wrote, adding a single baby emoji. This is the first time that Heather has addressed the possibility of a baby on social media.
Fans were thrilled with the sweet upload, and many took the time to make a comment. "That would be an awesome gift! God bless you all," one social media user wrote. For now? We'll all just have to wait!