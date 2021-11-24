Christina Haack Rates Fiance Josh Hall As A Stepdad

Christina Haack is no stranger to blended families. The "Christina on the Coast" star surprised many when she announced to fans on Instagram in September that she was engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall. She had confirmed her relationship with Josh only two weeks after finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, per People.

While married to Ant, the reality TV star praised him as a father — both of his own two kids from a previous marriage, and as a stepfather to her children from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa. "The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that's what we want," Christina told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "So that really is how we live, and how [Ant] projects it, and that's just his personality." On Father's Day 2019, Christina sent a shout out to her then-husband on Instagram (via People). "[Ant] thank you for being an amazing stepdad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you!"

In September, after both he and Christina had moved on, Ant discussed the importance of having respect for the ex-partners and new partners in a blended family. "To treat them in any other way would be dishonorable," he told People. "I'm really proud of how we all kind of manage that modern blend." Since then, Christina has weighed-in on how Josh has performed as a stepdad.