Christina Haack Rates Fiance Josh Hall As A Stepdad
Christina Haack is no stranger to blended families. The "Christina on the Coast" star surprised many when she announced to fans on Instagram in September that she was engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall. She had confirmed her relationship with Josh only two weeks after finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, per People.
While married to Ant, the reality TV star praised him as a father — both of his own two kids from a previous marriage, and as a stepfather to her children from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa. "The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that's what we want," Christina told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "So that really is how we live, and how [Ant] projects it, and that's just his personality." On Father's Day 2019, Christina sent a shout out to her then-husband on Instagram (via People). "[Ant] thank you for being an amazing stepdad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you!"
In September, after both he and Christina had moved on, Ant discussed the importance of having respect for the ex-partners and new partners in a blended family. "To treat them in any other way would be dishonorable," he told People. "I'm really proud of how we all kind of manage that modern blend." Since then, Christina has weighed-in on how Josh has performed as a stepdad.
How Josh Hall's upbringing influenced him as a parent
On November 23, Christina Haack shared a touching post of her fiancé, Josh Hall, spending quality time with one of her kids. In the two-slide Instagram post, the "Flip or Flop" star included a snap of Josh kneeling on the shore of a beach while wrapping his arms around Christina's youngest, Hudson Anstead. The adorable duo both stared off-camera while a beautiful sunset was visible in the background. Christina also uploaded a heartwarming video in the second slide, showing her fiancé and son on the beach as Josh reached down and picked little Hudson up to put him on his shoulders. In the caption, Christina credited Josh's upbringing for instilling him with fatherly instincts. "As the oldest of 11 siblings (blended family) it's no wonder he's a natural at stepping up as a step daddy," she wrote.
This was not the first time Josh received praise for his role in helping raise Christina's children. In September, a source told Life & Style that Josh "shines as a father figure" to all three of Christina's kids. "He has high morals and values family," the source added while revealing that he often surprised the kids with "thoughtful gifts and treats."
The same day Christina made the touching Instagram post, she gushed to People while discussing her fiancé. "He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," she told the outlet.