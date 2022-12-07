Today Show Anchors Offer Positive Glimpse Into Al Roker's Recovery

In November 2020, Al Roker of "Today" announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer while he was at a routine checkup. "It's a good news, bad news kind of thing," he said on the show. He mentioned that the good news was that the doctors caught it early, but the bad news was that it was an "aggressive" form of the illness. "I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," he added.

Two weeks later, the morning news show co-host returned to work after undergoing and recovering from surgery, per People. "I really feel good," he said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in February 2021. "We caught it early. I had a great surgeon. We got it all." He then mentioned that he will be testing for prostate cancer every six months for the next five years, and then yearly for the rest of his life.

But in November 2022, Roker's absence from "Today" concerned fans. He took to Instagram to update everyone on his health. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he stated in his caption. And on Thanksgiving, he took to Instagram again to say he was thankful to be released from the hospital. And it seems that the popular co-host is doing alright after recent health scares.