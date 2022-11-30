Al Roker Is Set To Miss Another Major Tradition Amid His Health Struggles

Al Roker has been dealing with serious health concerns recently which have caused him to miss out on certain traditions, including the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (per Page Six). The "Today" show weatherman was hospitalized for blood clots and was missing in action from the popular morning show, and his extended absence inevitably caught the attention of viewers. In an Instagram post, Roker explained what happened, saying, "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

This, unfortunately, isn't Roker's first health scare in recent years. In November 2020, he announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, though he, fortunately, caught it early. Later that month, he underwent surgery to remove the cancer, which reportedly went well. His surgeon, Dr. Vincent Laudone, said on Today, "Everything looks very favorable." He added, "We would say that Al has no evidence of any cancer, but we'll continue to monitor him for several years."

Now, just two years after his successful surgery, another health concern has emerged for the New York native, and unfortunately, he will reportedly miss another major holiday tradition coming up.