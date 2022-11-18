Al Roker Unveils The Serious Reason Behind His Today Show Absence

Al Roker is updating fans on his condition following an extended "Today" show absence. The journalist and TV personality last appeared on the show on November 4, 2022, per The US Sun. Since then, viewers have taken notice of Roker's ongoing break from this role. On November 12, 2022, Roker took to Instagram to observe Veterans Day and support the nonprofit Feeding America. Social media users sent positive messages in response, telling Roker they hoped to see him on "Today" again soon. "Okay Al, everyone seems worried about you. Hope to see you back on air next week," one user wrote.

A few days later, Roker posted a clip from his show "The More You Know," and curious fans again chimed in to check on Roker. "Where are you Al? You are missed," one said, while another commented, "I missed seeing you and hope you are okay." On November 11,2022, Roker's wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, was asked by a user on Instagram if Roker was doing okay. Roberts then said in response, "ahh thanks for this . He's a bit under the weather but ok."

Now, Roker is speaking out publicly about his status following this concern from the "Today" audience.