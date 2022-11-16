Fans Are Worried About Al Roker's Absence From The Today Show

Longtime viewers of "Today" have reason to feel a little shaky about the show's lineup. Over the summer, Kota Hotb and Samantha Guthrie inspired rumors of a secret feud after they had an awkward exchange during a segment. Later, Samantha Guthrie's string of unusual absences from the morning program only strengthened these rumors, although both co-anchors have since denied that there was any animosity between them, per Entertainment Tonight. Now, "Today" fans are wondering what's going on with Al Roker's future at "Today."

Roker, who's become nearly synonymous with "Today" as the program's resident weather man and co-anchor of the third hour, first joined the lineup in 1996. As of late, however, Roker has been noticeably absent. According to Decider, Roker's last appearance occurred on November 4, meaning he's been gone nearly two weeks. As mentioned in the publication, Roker has also been pretty absent on social media since he was last seen on "Today," posting only a photo of a full moon, a Veteran's Day tribute, and an ad for his Peacock show, "The More You Know."

Naturally, "Today" fans are pretty worried about Roker, who's recently undergone treatment after receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis, per People.