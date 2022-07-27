Are Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb In The Middle Of A Feud?

It's been nearly five years since Matt Lauer was fired from NBC, and thus the "Today" show, due to sexual assault allegations. Hoda Kotb took over as the co-anchor of the show following Lauer's exit, and became Savannah Guthrie's partner-in-news-reporting. On May 12, Guthrie opened up on the show about how she felt when Kotb replaced Lauer.

"It felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand," the news anchor said. "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

The two hosts became a dynamic duo as they appeared to have a great on-screen relationship. According to Good Housekeeping, they often lift each other up as they are both mothers and they both go through the same hardships and struggles. But recent tension has caused viewers of the show to believe that the two may not be as close as they appear to be on-screen.