Inside Matt Lauer's Life Today Since The Huge Today Show Scandal

For over two decades, Matt Lauer was a familiar face on morning television. The former news anchor served as a co-host on the "Today" show, and was such a prominent presence that many viewers thought he would never leave the show. Lauer started on "Today" as a news anchor in 1994 and got promoted as a co-host of the morning show in 1997. During his career at NBC, Lauer interviewed numerous high-profile politicians and celebrities while gaining a reputation for being a reliable journalist that viewers could trust to deliver the latest headlines as they woke up in the morning, as Britannica notes.

However, Lauer's reputation shattered when it was revealed that he had been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior" towards an NBC colleague on November 29, 2017. His former co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his firing on the show that morning, saying they were "heartbroken" by the allegations, according to Time. Lauer's firing shocked audiences and sparked serious discussions about sexual harassment and its consequences in the workplace across the country.

Lauer, for his part, has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace and has laid low for the past few years. His reclusiveness has sparked interest about his personal life and what he has been doing since the scandal broke.