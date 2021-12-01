Inside Matt Lauer's Relationship With Shamin Abas

Former NBC news anchor Matt Lauer had a precipitous fall from grace after he was fired from the network amid a sexual misconduct scandal with a co-worker. Although Lauer admitted to participating in an extra-marital affair, the TV personality maintained that the relationship was consensual. "I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC," he wrote in a statement published by The Washington Post in 2018. Not only did the scandal cost Lauer his prominent job, but it also led to a divorce from his long-time wife, Annette Roque. In 2019, the former couple reached a settlement in the $20 million range, per Page Six.

Although Lauer was reportedly eager to salvage the marriage, once the divorce proceedings began he was able to start the next chapter of his life. "Matt is happy and ready to move on," a source told InTouch in July 2019. "His divorce is finally moving forward." With his divorce in the rearview, the former news anchor sparked up a relationship with PR executive Shamin Abas. The two had known each other since 2005 and were spotted going to New Zealand together once Lauer's split from his ex was official. "Obviously one thing led to another and they're a full-fledged item now," a source told InTouch in December 2019. "She's thrilled she's with him. She doesn't seem to have a care in the world," the source added. Despite Lauer's public downfall, Abas stayed by his side and the two built a relationship together.