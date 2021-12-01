Inside Matt Lauer's Relationship With Shamin Abas
Former NBC news anchor Matt Lauer had a precipitous fall from grace after he was fired from the network amid a sexual misconduct scandal with a co-worker. Although Lauer admitted to participating in an extra-marital affair, the TV personality maintained that the relationship was consensual. "I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC," he wrote in a statement published by The Washington Post in 2018. Not only did the scandal cost Lauer his prominent job, but it also led to a divorce from his long-time wife, Annette Roque. In 2019, the former couple reached a settlement in the $20 million range, per Page Six.
Although Lauer was reportedly eager to salvage the marriage, once the divorce proceedings began he was able to start the next chapter of his life. "Matt is happy and ready to move on," a source told InTouch in July 2019. "His divorce is finally moving forward." With his divorce in the rearview, the former news anchor sparked up a relationship with PR executive Shamin Abas. The two had known each other since 2005 and were spotted going to New Zealand together once Lauer's split from his ex was official. "Obviously one thing led to another and they're a full-fledged item now," a source told InTouch in December 2019. "She's thrilled she's with him. She doesn't seem to have a care in the world," the source added. Despite Lauer's public downfall, Abas stayed by his side and the two built a relationship together.
Why Shamin Abas stayed by Matt Lauer's side
Apparently, Shamin Abas was not the first woman Matt Lauer dated after his marriage fell apart. "Since Matt's separation, he was quietly dating women, but hadn't been serious until now," a source revealed to ET in January 2020. The duo's long-standing friendship was the basis for their romantic relationship. "Shamin has been a longtime friend to Matt and it's no surprise they've started dating," the source said while adding that Abas "is a great match" for Lauer.
Although the former NBC personality is more high-profile than his girlfriend, Abas has enjoyed immense success running her PR firm that works "solely with ultra-luxury brands that cater to Very-High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals," per her website. Abas' successful career has made her an ideal partner for Lauer. "She is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a nice life for herself," a source told People on November 30. The PR executive has supported Lauer "in every way," as she has been unconcerned with how his previous scandal could impact her career.
Lauer and Abas have not been shy about making public appearances together. They attended a high-end car show together in July 2020, per the Daily Mail. In August, the couple attended an event in the Hamptons. Even though Lauer's ex-wife Annette Roque was at the same function, and stood only feet away from the couple, they managed to have a lovely Sunday afternoon together, per Page Six.