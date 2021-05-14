Who Is Matt Lauer Dating Now?

Matt Lauer was a staple to morning television as a co-host of the Today show for years, but that suddenly changed in 2017 when he was abruptly fired for allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. In a head-turning statement issued to The New York Times after his firing, the fallen news anchor admitted that there was some truth to the allegations. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," he said. "I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."

Once the dust around the scandal settled, people were left wondering where he would live, how his family life would change, and ultimately, what Lauer would do next with his career. Of course, his net worth shows that he would probably never have to work again to support himself, and as of this writing, he has not returned to television screens.

Lauer had quite the difficult time adapting to his new low-profile life following his ousting according to People magazine, but it seems like things have turned around for him. Three months after his divorce from wife of 20 years Annette Roque was finalized in 2019, Lauer reportedly found himself a girlfriend, and they're still going strong. Keep reading to learn about who Matt Lauer is dating now.