Who Is Matt Lauer Dating Now?
Matt Lauer was a staple to morning television as a co-host of the Today show for years, but that suddenly changed in 2017 when he was abruptly fired for allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. In a head-turning statement issued to The New York Times after his firing, the fallen news anchor admitted that there was some truth to the allegations. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," he said. "I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."
Once the dust around the scandal settled, people were left wondering where he would live, how his family life would change, and ultimately, what Lauer would do next with his career. Of course, his net worth shows that he would probably never have to work again to support himself, and as of this writing, he has not returned to television screens.
Lauer had quite the difficult time adapting to his new low-profile life following his ousting according to People magazine, but it seems like things have turned around for him. Three months after his divorce from wife of 20 years Annette Roque was finalized in 2019, Lauer reportedly found himself a girlfriend, and they're still going strong. Keep reading to learn about who Matt Lauer is dating now.
Matt Lauer is dating a longtime friend
According to In Touch, Matt Lauer has been dating longtime friend and businesswoman Shamin Abas since December 2019. A source told the publication on December 31 of that year that the couple was a "full-fledged item" and that Abas was "thrilled" to be in a romantic relationship with him.
Abas is a well-known publicist who founded Shamin Abas Ultra-Luxury Brand Marketing & Business Development (per Us Weekly), a firm that has been hired by luxury brands like Dom Pérignon, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and NetJets, according to In Touch. She is originally from Wales, but spent much of her time between Florida and New York prior to dating Lauer. She is both Persian and British, which apparently made her life a bit hard growing up. "We were the darkest kids in town," she told The Palm Beach Post in 2010 about her childhood. "There was a lot of teasing."
Like her boyfriend, Abas has been married and divorced twice. Her second separation was finalized in 2017 (per Radar Online), although they had been broken up since 2006. Lauer's first wife Nancy Alspaugh, who still keeps in touch with him, told In Touch in July 2020 that Lauer is satisfied with his current situation. "He's very happy with his new life," she said. Maybe third time's the charm for both Abas and Lauer.